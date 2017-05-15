Problem Solving: How To Tow Your Boat Without A Boat Trailer

Seen here trying to give Florida Man a run for his money, this is a video of some dude towing his boat without a boat trailer, presumably because he spent all his money on the boat before realizing he still needed to purchase some very important accessories. Amazingly, I can almost guarantee the police never pulled this guy over, despite the fact he almost certainly has a custom 'BDWEISR' license plate and an open container in the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hedonistica.