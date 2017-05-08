Powerboat link from Grand Rapids to l...

Powerboat link from Grand Rapids to lakeshore would cost $2.1M, says study

A state-contracted underwater study of the Grand River between downtown Grand Rapids and the Bass River inlet says dredging a powerboat traffic channel is feasible and would cost far less than previously estimated, although many questions about the impact a project remain. The $100,000 multi-beam sonar survey released Wednesday, May 3 by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget estimates that dredging 23 miles of river to create a 50-foot wide, 7-foot deep channel large enough to accommodate 26-foot powerboats could cost about $2.1 million, with another $165,000 in annual maintenance costs.

