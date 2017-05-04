Police: 3 dead following apparent E. Idaho boating accident

Officials on Saturday identified the three as 69-year-old Leo S. Britt of Grapeview, Washington, 64-year-old Niel Hines of Jeffrey City, Wyoming, and 44-year-old Sydney Hines of Jeffrey City, Wyoming. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says the three were apparently trying to cross Palisades Reservoir on Thursday on a camping trip when their small motor boat capsized.

