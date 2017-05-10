Parks commission sets rules for fishing, boating at the Salem Lake

The Salem Parks Commission voted Wednesday to establish rules for the fishing and boating program at the Salem Lake, known as the East Cold Run Reservoir, but now they need approval from the Salem Utilities Commission before any canoes or kayaks can enter the water. The issue of canoes and kayaks being prohibited came up a couple years ago when members of the parks commission questioned why they couldn't be permitted and sought out permission to allow them, thinking that could be another draw for the lake off of Gamble Road.

