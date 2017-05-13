Outlook grim for marinas and clubs if waters remain high
John J. Killius is used to serving several boaters at Henchen Marina Inc. by Memorial Day weekend, but with his docks submerged and his store flooded due to unusually high Lake Ontario water levels, business is expected to remain almost stagnant though the holiday. Like Mr. Killius's marina in Henderson Harbor, operations at several marinas and yacht clubs have nearly come to a standstill due to high waters in the lake and the St. Lawrence River.
