Ogdensburg flotilla commander says boater safety never more important

With water levels at record highs along Lake Ontario and part of the St. Lawrence River, boater safety has never been more important, according to Stephen J. Trenton, Flotilla Commander for the Ogdensburg U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. Mr. Trenton said National Safe Boating Week kicks off on Saturday, and this year's high water levels across the region have created conditions where people should use extra caution when spending time on area lakes and rivers, especially the St. Lawrence River.

Chicago, IL

