No charges in fatal Lake Murray boating crash
No charges will be filed in last month's fatal boating crash on Lake Murray, the investigating agency announced Thursday. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that David Bruce Dyer, 56, of Irmo, will not face charges in the April 21 nighttime crash that killed Danny Phillips and Shawn Lanier.
