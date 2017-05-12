Mussel season opens in Alberta

New boat inspectors take part in a training session at Lethbridge Marine on Friday, which coincided with the Government of Alberta's launch for the boat inspection season. Herald photo by Tijana Martin @TMartinHerald J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald [email protected] The provincial fight to keep invasive mussels out of Alberta started for the season on Friday.

