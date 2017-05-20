Motion denied for man accused in fatal Sinepuxent bay boating accident
A motion to dismiss the case for a man involved in a Sinepuxent Bay boating accident that resulted in the death of a nine year old boy last August was denied. Officials say the motion to do away with the case against Dustin Healey was rejected.
