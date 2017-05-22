Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Is Traditional Start To Tennessee's Summer Boating Season
Memorial Day holiday weekend is regarded as the unofficial start to the summer boating season and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wants to emphasize the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner.
