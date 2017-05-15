Marinas getting ready for the upcoming boating season
With the warm weather right around the corner, marinas in the Capital Region are rushing around and getting ready for the boating season. Crews at marinas across the Capital Region are shifting into high gear with many already seeing their share of calls to get boats out on the rivers.
