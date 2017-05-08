Man convicted in boating death of girl on family vacation

Alexander West sits in handcuffs Monday, May 8, 2017, after a jury found him guilty in the boating death last summer of 8-year-old Charlotte McCue, in Warren County Court in Queensbury, N.Y. West, on trial for manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and 10 other charges stemming from the death of Charlotte McCue, was found guilty of eight of 12 counts with the weightiest charge being second-degree manslaughter.

