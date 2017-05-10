Make your boating dream a reality at ...

Make your boating dream a reality at Crick Boat Show

People who dream about life on the water can find out how to make it a reality at this year's Crick Boat Show. Marina operator MWML will be showcasing glass reinforced boat in a Budget Boating feature at the event, which takes place from May 27-29, demonstrating a cheaper alternative to narrowboats for cruising the canals.

