Lifesaving equipment installed on sail training ship Swan

The Swan Trust is the latest to team up with Scottish Charity Lucky2BHere to have a defibrillator installed onboard its sail training vessel the Swan . The local Lucky2BHere team, headed by Niall Bristow, presented the defibrillator to the Swan Trust in an official hand-over, which was followed by a comprehensive training course for local volunteers and crew members delivered at the Lerwick Boating Club.

