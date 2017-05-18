Lake surpasses 1997 flood
The lake rose another two centimetres Friday and now sits at 342.8 metres above sea level, surpassing 1997 levels of 342.79 metres., the last major flooding event in Kelowna. Officials predict the lake will eventually reach 1948 levels, but this is dependent on rain in the area and warm temperatures melting the high snowpack in the surrounding mountains.
