Lake George boater found guilty in drug-fueled crash that killed 8-year-old girl

Alexander West has been found guilty of multiple charges for crashing his boat while on drugs , and killing an 8-year-old girl. After 11 hours of deliberations, a jury found West, 25, of Lake George , guilty of second-degree manslaughter , second-degree assault, criminal negligent homicide, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless operation, misdemeanor drug counts and boating while intoxicated, the Glens Falls Post-Star reported on Monday.

