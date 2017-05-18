Kennewick Coast Guard crew rescued fr...

Kennewick Coast Guard crew rescued from Snake River

14 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

A Kennewick-based Coast Guard crew was fished out of the water by a good Samaritan boating on the Snake River on Wednesday. The crew of five were working on Channel Marker 46 between Little Goose and Lower Granite dams when their boat capsized about 11:30 a.m. They arrived downriver from Boyer Park to find a boater, possibly an angler, had rescued the five petty officers from the water, according to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.

