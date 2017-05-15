Kapiti Marine Reserve celebrates birt...

Kapiti Marine Reserve celebrates birthday

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Cutting a cake to celebrate the 25th birthday of the Kapiti Marine Reserve, from left, Karl Webber, Angela Buswell, Colin Giddy and Ben Knight. Photo / Neil Price "It was great to see so many members of our community coming together to enjoy the fabulous facilities at the Kapiti Boating Club and to celebrate the role our local community played in the establishment of our marine reserve back in 1992," event organiser and Guardians of Kapiti Marine Reserve member Martin Halliday said.

