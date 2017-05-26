Is Your Vessel Safe?
The Marco Island Sail and Power Squadron has a team of certified Vessel Safety Inspectors who perform free and valuable vessel inspections meant to make your time boating as safe as possible. This season the Squadron did over 215 free boat inspections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
