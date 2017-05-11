Idaho boating rule for invasive species stickers clarified; education merit questioned
Most kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are among the vessels required to have state Invasive Species Stickers before launching in Idaho waters, state officials says. The requirement surprises some boaters with small vessels, officials say.
