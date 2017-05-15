High School Students Ready to Channel the Sun at Solar Cup
The nation's largest solar-powered boating competition, this year's Solar Cup includes more than 700 students on teams from 43 high schools from Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. They will race in sprint and endurance races at Metropolitan's Lake Skinner in southwest Riverside County's Temecula Valley beginning Friday, May 19 and concluding Sunday, May 21. The weekend marks the culmination of a seven-month program in which the students designed and built 16-foot, single-seat boats, powered only by the sun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May 9
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC