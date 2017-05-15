High School Students Ready to Channel...

High School Students Ready to Channel the Sun at Solar Cup

Read more: Business Wire

The nation's largest solar-powered boating competition, this year's Solar Cup includes more than 700 students on teams from 43 high schools from Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. They will race in sprint and endurance races at Metropolitan's Lake Skinner in southwest Riverside County's Temecula Valley beginning Friday, May 19 and concluding Sunday, May 21. The weekend marks the culmination of a seven-month program in which the students designed and built 16-foot, single-seat boats, powered only by the sun.

