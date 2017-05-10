Garmin introduces new Quatix 5 smartwatch for sporty seafarers
Garmin revealed that its latest smartwatch, the Quatix 5, is designed for those who like to take their sports out on the water. The marine GPS smartwatch has been created specifically for those who prefer life on the water, taking features from Garmin's popular fenix 5 multi-sport watch series and combining them with boating, fishing, cruising and sailing capabilities.
