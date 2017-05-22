Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville joins national safe boating initiative

As experts can attest, boating under the influence can be just as dangerous as drinking and driving, which is why Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville is supporting the Sea Tow Foundation's national initiative to make sure fun boating is also safe boating. Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville and St. Augustine is rolling out their initiative ahead of National Safe Boating Week, which takes place May 20 through 26. "We are asking all our members to take the pledge to have a designated skipper on board whenever alcohol is involved," said Lisa Almeida, CEO of Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville.

