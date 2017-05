Folsom Lake clean up begins ahead of boating season

WEBVTT THEY ARE STARTING TO DWINDLE,THAT IS GOOD NEWS, BUT THEPROCESS WILL TAKE SEVERAL WEEKS.DEBRIS ACROSS FOLSOM LAKE FLOATSAND STACKS, PROVIDING OBSTACLESFROM THE SHORELINE TO THE DOCKAND BEYOND.>> HITTING ALONG, I WOULD GOFLYING, SCREWUP THE JET SKI, GETHURT.WHO KNOWS.MAX: THE CLEANUP IS ON AND THEREIS A LOT TO BE DONE.DARRELL WHITMAN SLOWLY GLIDESACROSS FOLSOM LAKE, COLLECTINGDEBRIS ON THIS TUG BOAT, LIKE HEDID 11 YEARS AGO, THE LAST TIMEA LARGE-SCALE DEBRIS CLEAN UPWAS NEEDED.>> WE SWEEP THE LAKE WITH THEBOOM, CATCHING THE DEBRIS IN THEBOOM ITSELF, PULL IT BACK IN ANDUNLOAD IT.MAX: FRONTLOADERS THEN GRAB THEDEBRIS, MOVE UP THE PARKING LOTAND STACK IT HERE, BEFOREGETTING CHIPPED AND HAULED OFF.>> WE'LL PROBABLY DO THAT TWO ORTHREE TIMES.THERE'S THAT MUCH WOOD OUT HERE.MAX: FOLSOM LAKE STATE PARKSUPERINTENDENT RICHARD PRESTONHOPES THE MAJORITY OF IT CAN BECOLLECTED BY MEMORIAL DAY ... (more)

