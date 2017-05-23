Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs boating safety bill, 15 others
Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill Tuesday that makes permanent reduced fees for boats equipped with emergency position indicating radio beacon or Personal Locator Beacons. The equipment is not required on boats.
