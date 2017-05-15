First Electric Tour Boat to Make a Splash at Harbor
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting a replica of the vessel San Salvador May 18-23 in Santa Barbara Harbor. The San Salvador was the flagship of Juan Cabrillo and the first European boat to visit the California coast in 1542.
