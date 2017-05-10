First at Four: Replicas of Columbus' ships to visit Wilmington

According to a news release, the Nina and the Pinta will be docked at Port City Marina, located at 10 Harnett Street, on Friday, May 12. The ships will depart on May 21. On WECT News First at Four, we're talking to one of the ship's captains and a member of the Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust , the group that helped to organize the visit. WHET is a non-profit organization formed in 1993 by property owners, business interests and boating enthusiasts, who promote development and recreational activities along the Cape Fear River in Wilmington.

