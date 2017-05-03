Family of drowned teen files wrongful death lawsuit

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The family of a Coeur d'Alene teenager who died in a boating accident in 2015 has filed a lawsuit, claiming others were responsible for their child's death. 16-year old Reggie Nault fell from a boat while out with friends on Lake Coeur d'Alene; his body was missing for nearly two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.