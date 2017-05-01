Family and friends remember men who died in Tofino boat capsizing
Alvin Beckley of Calgary and Mike Cutler of Edmonton died in a boating accident Sunday when the fishing catamaran they were on capsized. Alvin Beckley, 38, of Calgary and Mike Cutler of Edmonton died Sunday when the catamaran they were on capsized and sank.
