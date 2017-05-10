Essex Boat Works, LLC and Carlson Landing, LLC to Present Proposed...
Essex Boat Works, LLC and Carlson Landing LLC will present their finalized building plans for its Main Street property for review by the Town of Essex Zoning Board on . The details of the plans will begin with the construction of a new marina building and accessory waterfront restaurant with Main Street access.
