DNR encourages boaters to follow safety tips
With boating season around the corner, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers encourage boaters to make their pastime more enjoyable by following important safety tips. Saturday, May 20, marks the start of National Safe Boating Week and the DNR wants all Michigan residents and visitors to have fun while exercising caution and obeying the law.
