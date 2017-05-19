Dive teams search for boy feared drow...

Dive teams search for boy feared drowned in Barrow pond

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Dive teams from three agencies joined the search Friday afternoon for the body of an 11-year-old boy who went under in a pond outside Winder late Thursday. Officials are trying to find 11-year-old Andrie Lurco, who was boating on the pond with his 9-year-old brother when the boat began sinking.

Chicago, IL

