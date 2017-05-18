Daventry store helps boating charity
LNBP at Braunston Community Boating have received a donation from Waitrose in Daventry after their customers voted for the Braunston-based organisation to benefit from the superstore's 'Community Matters' scheme to the tune of 260. LNBP at Braunston Community Boating is a registered charity with two narrow boats run by volunteers.
