Daventry store helps boating charity

LNBP at Braunston Community Boating have received a donation from Waitrose in Daventry after their customers voted for the Braunston-based organisation to benefit from the superstore's 'Community Matters' scheme to the tune of 260. LNBP at Braunston Community Boating is a registered charity with two narrow boats run by volunteers.

