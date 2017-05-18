Daventry store helps boating charity

Daventry store helps boating charity

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daventry Express

LNBP at Braunston Community Boating have received a donation from Waitrose in Daventry after their customers voted for the Braunston-based organisation to benefit from the superstore's 'Community Matters' scheme to the tune of 260. LNBP at Braunston Community Boating is a registered charity with two narrow boats run by volunteers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daventry Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boating Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who is James Jett? (Sep '08) May 9 anonymous 76
News GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Lift 2
News Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10) Dec '16 King 112
News Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09) Aug '16 Steverino 69
Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16) Jul '16 6978hkrjh 1
News Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Johnny South Knox... 3
News OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16) May '16 PFD 1
See all Boating Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boating Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,198,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC