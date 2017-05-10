County to conduct AIS checks
Koochiching County's decontamination unit, located at the Roadhouse parking lot, along Highway 11 east, will be put to use this weekend to assist with the control of aquatic invasive species. With more boats on lakes and rivers in Koochiching County comes an increased awareness and concern of the need to protect from spreading aquatic invasive species from infested waters elsewhere to Borderland.
