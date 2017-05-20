Come Boating Belfast Launch Day May 27th

Are you itching to get out on the water again? On Saturday, May 27th , 9am-2pm, Come Boating!, a Belfast non-profit, will launch its 3 Cornish Pilot gigs starting up the 2017 Community Rowing season. No experience is necessary to try out rowing these coxed, 6-rower boats, and it's free.

