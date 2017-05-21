Coast Guard hosts open house
Although it has not been done in recent history, the U.S. Coast Guard opened its doors to the public Saturday in honor of National Safe Boating Week. The Landon Road station, located across the St. Lawrence River from Alexandria Bay, has been in operation since the mid-1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
