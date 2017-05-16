BoatUS criticizes effort to support g...

BoatUS criticizes effort to support government ethanol mandate

The Boat Owners Association of The United States reported that in a new advertising campaign timed with the start of boating season, the Renewable Fuels Association, the leading trade association for America's ethanol industry, continues to spread mistruths in its support of the Renewable Fuel Standard, a 2005 law that mandates the blending of biofuels such as corn-ethanol into our gasoline. BoatUS has chosen to clarify the ad campaign's spin: BOATUS : E10 is the most common fuel sold in America today, but it is not recreational boaters' preferred choice of fuel.

