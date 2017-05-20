Boating safety classes begin
Boating safety classes are scheduled for May and June as the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 83 joins boating safety advocates across the U.S. - and in the New River Valley - to promote safe and responsible boating. Consistent wearing of life jackets by children and adults will be only one of the safety practices highlighted during National Safe Boating Week which is May 20-22.
