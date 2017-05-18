Boating not recommended in Central Okanagan
If anchored, make sure the anchor lines are long enough, so they don't snap if water rises too high Boat owners with boats on lifts may choose to remove their boat from the lift and trailer it for safe storage. Debris that has washed up on beaches should not be removed for the time being.
