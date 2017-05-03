Boating leaders ask Trump to change ethanol policy

Boating and fishing industry leaders sent a letter to President Donald Trump Wednesday asking the administration to reexamine the Renewable Fuel Standard that dictates how much of the nation's fuel supply must be from alternative energy sources. The American Sportfishing Association , the Boat Owners Association of the United States , the National Marine Manufacturers Association and the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas criticized action taken by the Environmental Protection Agency late in the Obama administration to increase the amount of ethanol sold in the U.S. That EPA decision has forced fuel refiners to infuse higher percentages of ethanol into the gasolines they produce.

