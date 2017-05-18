Boating for Breast Cancer
Oceans of Pink is an inspirational one-hour documentary that highlights the explosive growth of dragon boat racing among breast cancer survivors globally, and the growing participation in the sport among Hispanic women. Oceans of Pink is an inspirational one-hour documentary that highlights the explosive growth of dragon boat racing among breast cancer survivors globally, and the growing participation in the sport among Hispanic women.
