Boating delivers industrya s message at ABC 2017
More than 250 individuals from the boating industry descended on Washington, D.C., last week for the 2017 edition of American Boating Congress, the industry's annual legislative conference. ABC 2017 featured a full three-day lineup of speakers, hill visits and networking events.
