Boating Death: Jury out in trial

BOATING DEATH: Jury out in Lake George trial New York man charged in the death of an 8-year-old California girl. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2pgyJdp QUEENSBURY - Jury deliberations will continue Monday in the trial of a New York man charged in the death of an 8-year-old California girl who was killed in a boating accident on an upstate lake last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.