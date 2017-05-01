Boating accident victims found

The second body of a Dora couple who drowned following a boating accident April 23 was recovered Saturday about 10:20 a.m. near the U.S. Highway 64 bridge on the Sequoyah County side of the Arkansas River. According to a report by the Oklahoma Lake Patrol, William Farhat, 26; Kristy Farhat, 22; a 6-year-old and a 4-year-old juvenile were boating on the Kerr Navigational Channel in the Fort Coffee area of LeFlore County when the accident occurred about 4:03 p.m. April 23. Rescuers managed to retrieve the 6-year-old from the river the day of the accident.

