Boaters killed at Palisades Reservoir identified

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports 69-year-old Leo S. Britt of Grapeview, Washington, 64-year-old Neil Hines of Jeffrey City, Wyoming, and 44-year-old Sydney Hines of Jeffrey City, Wyoming died of exposure following a boating accident . Police reports show deputies responded to Palisades Reservoir Friday around noon following the report of debris and boat equipment floating on the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.