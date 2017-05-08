Boaters killed at Palisades Reservoir...

Boaters killed at Palisades Reservoir identified

Read more: KSL-TV

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports 69-year-old Leo S. Britt of Grapeview, Washington, 64-year-old Neil Hines of Jeffrey City, Wyoming, and 44-year-old Sydney Hines of Jeffrey City, Wyoming died of exposure following a boating accident . Police reports show deputies responded to Palisades Reservoir Friday around noon following the report of debris and boat equipment floating on the water.

