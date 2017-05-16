Boat renters on Lake George now have ...

Boat renters on Lake George now have to watch safety video

Before you jet off onto Lake George this season, if you want to rent a boat, you'll now have to watch a new six-minute safety video. Summer 2016 proved to be a dangerous summer for boating on Lake George, and multiple accidents prompted the Park Commission to create new guidelines for rentals.

