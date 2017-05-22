Boat patrols set for summer

As the weather heats up, law enforcement agencies will be stepping up targeting people boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The state Parks Boating Program and state Department of Fish and Wildlife police will join city and county marine patrol units on the special patrols, which will start this weekend and run on several weekends through Aug. 19, the Olympian reports.

Chicago, IL

