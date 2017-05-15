Boat industry frets about fewer first-time buyers
Boat industry frets about fewer first-time buyers Some buyers are missing from the recreational marine market even with a surge in sales Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rhUHy1 A rising tide lifts all boats, but some buyers are missing from the recreational marine market even with a surge in overall boat sales. First-time boat buyers account for a third of all boat sales in the U.S. - but that's down nearly 20% from 2005, according to a new study from the National Marine Manufacturers Association in Chicago.
