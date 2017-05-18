Another boat launch closed

Boaters may find it a little challenging to get onto the water this long weekend after another boat launch was closed. Regional District of North Okanagan officials have closed the boat launch at Paddlewheel Park on Okanagan Lake over the May long weekend in response to the hazardous boating conditions created by high waters, and the potential threat to shoreline properties by wakes caused by boats or personal watercraft.

