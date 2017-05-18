Another boat launch closed
Boaters may find it a little challenging to get onto the water this long weekend after another boat launch was closed. Regional District of North Okanagan officials have closed the boat launch at Paddlewheel Park on Okanagan Lake over the May long weekend in response to the hazardous boating conditions created by high waters, and the potential threat to shoreline properties by wakes caused by boats or personal watercraft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May 9
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC