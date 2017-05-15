After 'disgraceful' trashing of Shasta Lake last year, Oregon college students clean up their act
The setting sun shines through the trees at Bridge Bay Marina at Shasta Lake on May 11, 2016. The scene at Shasta Lake this Mother's Day weekend was dramatically different from last year, when members of a University of Oregon fraternity were accused of leaving piles of litter, feces, beer bottles and tents at a campsite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Boating Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is James Jett? (Sep '08)
|May 9
|anonymous
|76
|GRDA Leaving Lake Levels Higher Through Labor D... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Lift
|2
|Missing Woman's Family Seeks Answers, Launch Se... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|King
|112
|Boat repossession binge: Fort Lauderdale compan... (Apr '09)
|Aug '16
|Steverino
|69
|Diversity is White Genocide (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|6978hkrjh
|1
|Well-known Knoxville attorney arrested for boat... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Johnny South Knox...
|3
|OPP Marine Units To Hit The Water In Support Of... (May '16)
|May '16
|PFD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boating Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC